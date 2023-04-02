Top Republican: 60 percent of ‘Ukraine Funding’ goes to U.S.

“Is [the Biden administration’s] objective to drag this thing out, which is precisely what Vladimir Putin wants?” asks a top House Republican, a rare voice urging increased support for a swift Ukrainian victory.

By Joe Lindsley



LVIV—Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas is in an unusual spot. As chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, he is part of the new Republican investigative apparatus in Washington. Like some of his Republican colleagues, he has been critical of U.S. support for Ukraine. But his criticism is different from almost everyone else. Revealing that only 20 percent of “Ukrainian funding” is going to Kyiv, he says that the Biden administration is not doing enough to support a quick Ukrainian victory.

“The administration doesn’t have a clear policy objective and a clear goal,” Rep. McCaul told Politico in March. “Is [the objective] to drag this thing out, which is precisely what Vladimir Putin wants? Is it to just give [the Ukrainians] just enough to survive and not to win? I don’t see a policy for victory right now, and if we don’t have that, then what are we doing?”

In his opening remarks at the March 29 U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on “Ukraine Oversight and Accountability,” he shed light on something that the rest of Washington has kept in the dark. How is Congress actually allocating the money for Ukraine?

“I have supported U.S. assistance,” Rep. McCaul said, “because a victory by Putin in Ukraine would further embolden America’s adversaries, from Chairman Xi in Beijing to the Ayatollah in Tehran to Kim Jong Un in North Korea.”

For months here in Ukraine, I have been trying to find a breakdown of the U.S. spending in Ukraine. It’s been damn difficult. Much of it is just the usual Washington games, slipping items into a spending package on a popular topic, knowing it will pass, as I know from my time working as a journalist in Washington and New York.

Now, Rep. McCaul is shedding light on the reality.

“Of the 113 billion dollars appropriated across four supplementals, approximately 60 percent is going to American troops, American workers, and to modernizing American stockpiles,” McCaul said on March 29. “In fact, only 20 percent of the funding is going directly to the Ukrainian government in the form of direct budgetary assistance.”

Much of the money in the “Ukraine budget” are funds that the Pentagon would have spent anyway on buying new equipment, making the USA stronger. Of the USD 15 billion in weapons the USA has sent, much of that is not new expenditures but rather the valuation of old American weapons from the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s.

Many Americans, tired of all the problems at home and rightly distrustful of the government, hear the huge spending numbers and say: “No more”.

But, as Rep. McCaul says, it is not what it seems.

I’ve known since the beginning of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine that many in Washington were not keen on a swift victory. Some, in the camp of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, with whom I used to attend Yankees games, can’t imagine a world without a powerful Moscow: “For all its propensity to violence, Russia has made decisive contributions to the global equilibrium and to the balance of power.” This worldview says we must accept a world with Moscow-Beijing-style tyranny. Ukrainians and their allies say: “No, thanks”.

Others are afraid of Putin’s nuclear threats. Still others, including the neocons for whom I used to work, believe long wars in faraway lands are good for America. And within that set, some stand to profit from a dragged-out war. The parallels between the dithering over what to do about Hitler in the 1930s are strong, as Moscow continues to send masses of soldiers and missiles to bleed out Ukraine.

I met with some friends this week in Lviv, western Ukraine. Among us was an IT entrepreneur-turned-warrior on a short break from fighting near Bakhmut, which as this and many other videos show is pure hell. In war, when you have the chance to have dinner with friends you don’t miss it, because it might be the last. Over our garlic chicken and pork ribs, we all raised a little glass of Ukrainian homemade spirits, called samohonka, in silence to those who have died. Everyone sat there, for many seconds in heavy silence looking down and not at each other, each thinking of different people, and then we raised the glasses with unsmiling resolve knowing difficult times still lie ahead.

Photo: Joe Lindsley

The toll of this fight for freedom is heavy and yet the determination remains steadfast. But unlike in other wars, no one else is being asked to fight. Ukrainians will put an end to this menace, if you give them the weapons.

And it helps if we stop claiming that we have given Ukraine what is staying in Washington.

Joe Lindsley, the editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com, is an American journalist in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic. You can subscribe to his daily war reports on Chicago’s WGN Radio here.