Russian aggression killed 262 Ukrainian athletes

Russia’s war with Ukraine has already claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes, with 363 sports facilities destroyed in our country, Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Hutcait confirmed.

Among those killed, as revealed by Hutcait, were figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who was killed in the battle near Bakhmut, and Volodymyr Androshchuk, a 22-year-old decathlete who was scheduled to compete in Paris.

The head of Ukraine’s sports ministry stressed during a meeting with International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe that his country is strongly opposed to the participation of Russians and Belarusians in international competitions.

Russia's war has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities in Ukraine, Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit said during a meeting on April 1.

Recently, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to gradually return Russian and Belarusian athletes to international events as neutral competitors. For now, no decision has been made on their participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ukraine emphasized that its athletes would not be allowed to participate in qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games if they had to compete there against the Russians. That stance has been criticized by the IOC.