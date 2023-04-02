Finns head to the polls amid parliamentary elections

The people of Finland began to cast their ballots in a closely contested parliamentary election on Sunday. The outcome of this election could potentially remove the current left-wing Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, from her position. Voters are concerned about the future of Finland’s generous public services during a period of economic downturn.

No party is seen as holding a decisive lead and the election is likely to be followed by lengthy coalition talks, although whichever party wins on Sunday will have the first attempt at forming a government.

There is a saying in #Finnish: there is no better time than election time. Yesterday was the final day of campaigning, and today people in #Finland cast their votes in parliamentary elections held every four years. 🕊️

📸 Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle pic.twitter.com/Yb5COBIsCn

— thisisFINLAND (@thisisFINLAND) April 2, 2023

Partial results from early voting will be published shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. EEST.

Sanna Marin looking for a second term

Marin, 37, is seen by fans around the world as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders and remains very popular among many Finns, particularly young moderates, but she has antagonized some conservatives with lavish spending on pensions and education.

“She (Marin) has been like a rock star, but she has been very nervous,” said retired graduate engineer Matti Valonen referring to Marin’s performances in debates leading up to the election.

Parliamentary elections are held in Finland today, 2 April 2023. By law, the Finnish flag must be flown from public buildings on election day. pic.twitter.com/yOEmPrjars

— Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) April 2, 2023

Possible outcomes

Opinion polls show Marin’s Social Democrats, the biggest party in the outgoing coalition government, in a dead heat with the rightist National Coalition Party and the nationalist Finns Party, with all three seen winning some 18.7-19.8 percent of ballots, making them reliant on other smaller parties to form a government.

The National Coalition has led in polls for almost two years although its lead has melted away in recent months.

🇫🇮 Finland holds its parliamentary elections today. 4,546,060 people are eligible to vote. Polling stations opened at 9AM (EEST) and will close at 8PM.

We will be providing full coverage over the course of the day.#Finland #eduskuntavaalit2023 #vaalit2023 pic.twitter.com/mY1HplRMIZ

— European Insider (@Europa_Insider) April 2, 2023

Right wing promises

The National Coalition has promised to curb spending and stop the rise of public debt, which has reached just over 70 percent of GDP since Marin took office in 2019.

The grouping accuses Marin of eroding Finland’s economic resilience at a time when Europe’s energy crisis, driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine, has hit the country hard and the cost of living has increased.

The Finns Party, too, calls for austerity but its main goal is to reduce what its leader Riikka Purra has called “harmful” immigration from developing countries outside the European Union.