Bulgarians go to polls for fifth time in two years

Bulgarians vote in their fifth parliamentary election in two years on Sunday amid rising resentment towards political elites who many see as unwilling to tackle economic reforms needed in the country. Voting started at 7 a.m. EEST and will end thirteen hours later at 8 p.m.

Opinion polls show the ballot will likely leave Bulgaria short of a functioning parliamentary majority again, putting in question its ambitions to join the eurozone in the near term and effectively use European Union COVID-19 recovery aid.

Running for Bulgaria’s parliament is a coalition of the center-right GERB party and its small Union of Democratic Forces (SDS) partner, as well as the newly established coalition of the pro-Western We Continue the Change (PP) party and reformist Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

🇧🇬With the center-right and center-left measured head-to-head in the #polls, the most likely winner will be the #socialists again, with the shadowy president at the helm. #Bulgaria #Elections https://t.co/3FtuaG0PPb

— The European Conservative (@EuroConOfficial) April 1, 2023

“Regardless of which of the two comes first, it does not solve the big question – what are the prospects of forming a government,” Genoveva Petrova of Alpha Research told Reuters.

“Parties in Bulgaria have had four interim parliaments to realize that there is no political force at the moment that has not just an absolute majority but a large enough advantage to set the agenda,” Petrova added.

The two coalitions are neck and neck in opinion polls, with the latest by Exacta Research Group showing them at 26.2 percent and 25.6 percent, respectively, with the nationalist Revival party at 12.8 percent.

Stance on Ukraine at stake

At stake could also be Bulgaria’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Once an ally of President Vladimir Putin, Sofia has supported Kyiv since Moscow launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

#FOCUS – 🇧🇬♟️ #Bulgaria prepares to vote in parliamentary elections for the fifth time in two years on Sunday.

🇷🇺 Since the invasion of #Ukraine, one of the biggest questions dividing Bulgarians is their future ties with #Russia.

💡 David Gilberg and @GadevaElitsa report 👇 pic.twitter.com/QdjwQO45z8

— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) March 31, 2023

The two coalitions in the running on Sunday want Bulgaria to maintain its pro-Ukraine stance but President Rumen Radev, who has wielded much power throughout the political instability, has pushed for a more nuanced approach.