Sunday marks the 18-year-anniversary of John Paul II passing

The Polish-born Pope John Paul II died on April 2, 2005, after a long struggle with illness, at the age of 84. At the time of his death, around 100,000 pilgrims gathered at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Archbishop Leonardo Sandri, the then Substitute for General Affairs in the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, brought the news of the Polish Pope’s passing to the public. “Dearest brothers and sisters, at 21:37 our beloved Holy Father John Paul II returned to the home of Our Father,” he said.

Today is the 18th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul II. Pope Wojtyła passed away at 9.37 p.m., and was bid farewell by the crowds of people gathered in St. Peter's Square and spiritually united with him throughout the world.

John Paul the Great

Cardinal Karol Wojtyła was elected as the Pope on October 16, 1978, as the 264th head of the Roman Catholic Church in history. He was the first non-Italian Pope for 455 years and the first one originating from a Slavic country. He took up the name of John Paul II.

Often, he was called the pope-pilgrim. He traveled to different countries on all of the inhabited continents of the Earth as many as 104 times.

As the pope, he visited Poland nine times. In Warsaw, during his first pilgrimage to his homeland in 1979, he delivered a homily to his compatriots, which has since become ingrained in the public consciousness of Poland. “Let your Spirit descend! Let your Spirit descend! And renew the face of the earth. The face of this land!” he said.

The pope’s most important achievement was not his contribution to the fall of communism, but bringing about change without bloodshed, Rev. Prof. Piotr Mazurkiewicz from the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw told the Polish Press Agency. He noted that the pope’s merits make it possible to call him great.

Pope’s deteriorating health

John Paul II had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 1992. In the same year, a neoplastic tumor was removed from his large intestine.

The Pope’s condition deteriorated in February 2005. John Paul II spent many days in a hospital. On March 31, when he was on his way to his private chambers, he suddenly felt much worse.

At 3:30 pm on April 2, the Pope said to people who were looking after him: “Let me go to Our Father’s home.”

Millions of people all over the world were following the news about the Pope’s condition in his last days. They gathered in churches, but also in the main squares of cities. After his death, a six-day period of national mourning was declared in Poland.

The funeral of John Paul II took place on April 8, 2005. This was one of the largest Christian gatherings in history. It is estimated that 2-5 million people arrived in Rome to pay their respects to the late Pope, including the highest-ranking officials from many countries.

On May 1, 2011, John Paul II was beatified by Pope Benedict XVI. Three years later, he was canonized, along with one of his predecessors, John XXIII.

John Paul II commemoration

