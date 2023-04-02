Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike

A military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps died of his injuries after an Israeli air strike near Syria’s capital, the Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

Israel for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.

Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members including senior officers have been killed in Syria during the war.

“Meqdad Meqdani was wounded during the Zionist attack on Friday dawn and was martyred,” Mehr news said.

Friday’s air strike was the sixth attack by Israel in Syria in March according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The strikes also killed another Revolutionary Guards military adviser and officer, Milad Haydari.

On Friday, the Revolutionary Guards vowed to respond to the Israeli attack.