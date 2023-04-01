Turmoil in Israel continues as protesters demand to scrap judicial reform

Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul continue, despite its suspension, as tens of thousands took to the streets to demand it be scrapped entirely.

Amid overwhelming protests and disapproval from Washington, Netanyahu paused the overhaul on Monday, to allow negotiations on a compromise between his right-wing coalition and opposition parties.

“We don’t believe anything that comes out of Bibi’s [Netanyahu] mouth. We believe it’s just a political stunt aimed at stopping the protest,” one of the protesters told Reuters.

According to updated estimates, more than 150K people participate in the demonstration against the judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/pJZweiReJj

— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 1, 2023

Causes of protests

One of the main points of contention is the ruling coalition’s push for more power in appointing judges, including in the Supreme Court.

Critics see the government’s drive as a threat to the court’s independence and an attempt at a legal coup. Proponents say it is seeking a less elitist, interventionist bench.

Netanyahu, in turn, says reforms are needed to balance the branches of government.

Israeli media estimated more than 150,000 people attended anti-government protests nationwide on Saturday, the largest in commercial hub Tel Aviv.