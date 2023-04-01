Unveiled women in Iran face prosecution ‘without mercy’

Faced with an increasing number of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, has threatened to prosecute “without mercy” women who appear in public unveiled, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The judiciary chief’s warning comes on the heels of an Interior Ministry statement on Thursday that reinforced the government’s mandatory hijab law.

“Unveiling is tantamount to enmity with (our) values,” Eje’i was quoted as saying by several news sites. Those “who commit such anomalous acts will be punished” and will be “prosecuted without mercy,” he said, without saying what the punishment entails.

Iran’s chief justice also emphasized that law enforcement officers were “obliged to refer obvious crimes and any kind of abnormality that is against the religious law and occurs in public to judicial authorities”.

Two women have been arrested in Iran after an Iranian religious police agent found them not wearing hijab in public.

But first he poured Yogurt on their head



Mahsa Amini protests

A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police last September. Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule.

Government forces violently put down months of nationwide revolt unleashed by her death.

Still, risking arrest for defying the obligatory dress code, women are widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, and streets around the country. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

A woman who was singing in the city of Tabriz, Iran.

According to the laws of the Islamic Republic, she has now committed two crimes: she has removed her mandatory hijab and she is also singing. Both of these are prohibited for women in Iran.

But the Iranian women, especially…



Under Iran’s Islamic Sharia law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators have faced public rebuke, fines, or arrest.