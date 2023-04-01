Severe storms claim five lives in Arkansas

Five fatalities have been confirmed as a result of severe storms and tornadoes that swept the U.S. state of Arkansas on March 31. However, U.S. officials say that the death toll could get higher.

“We have a couple of others [deaths] that have been reported, but we do not have confirmation from local law enforcement on the ground, and so awaiting that,” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Arkansas first responders on Saturday were sifting through debris for more possible victims after tornadoes destroyed houses, flipped over vehicles, and downed trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and northeast of the state capital.

Our message and our mission are really simple: the people will come first and the paperwork will come second.

Extreme weather

Extreme spring weather swept much of the United States on Friday, menacing the nation’s midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornados.

Although more than 30 people were hospitalized in the Little Rock area, none had died, said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. “However, as you see around here, many folks have been displaced and looking for a shelter,” Scott said.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Huckabee Sanders and the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne offering federal support, the White House said in a statement.