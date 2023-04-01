A brave new world: Male athlete smashes women’s bench-press record

Avi Silverberg, the former head coach for Team Canada Powerlifting, entered a women’s powerlifting competition in Canada last Saturday identifying as a female, and broke a record held by another biological male lifter.

Silverberg entered the Heroes Classic tournament in Lethbridge, Alberta on March 25 after identifying as a female.

He then bench-pressed nearly 168 kg, beating the former record by almost 45 kg, held by Anne Andres, a male who started identifying as a woman approximately 20 years ago.

Why did Silverberg enter the women’s event?

According to the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), an athlete activist group, Silverberg entered the competition to mock “the discriminatory CPU policy by also unofficially breaking the women’s world record in the event.”

🏋️‍♂️ Team Canada powerlifting coach, Avi Silverberg just broke the Alberta WOMEN's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at the "Heroes Classic."

Former record holder, trans-identifying male, Anne Andres had a front row view as Silverberg mocked the discriminatory CPU policy… pic.twitter.com/ajhUJPB4gc

— ICONS Women (@icons_women) March 27, 2023

The Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) Trans Inclusion Policy states that individuals “should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify and not be subject to requirements for disclosure of personal information beyond those required of cisgender athletes. Nor should there be any requirement for hormonal therapy or surgery.”

A ‘true’ record holder

The former record was held by trans athlete Anne Andres, who was watching the event while volunteering at the tournament.

Over the last four years, Andres took over the women’s category in powerlifting events in Canada breaking records and winning eight of nine women’s competitions he entered.

🏋️ Andres has won 8 of 9 competitions entered in the women's category over the course of the last 4 years 🧵https://t.co/25AB66CrV0

— ICONS Women (@icons_women) January 4, 2023

However, according to Andres, his new rival in the women’s powerlifting division is a “coward and a bigot” with “malicious intent”.

Still, the discussion about allowing biological males to compete in female divisions in sports continues.