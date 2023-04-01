Ukraine condemns Russia’s UN Security Council presidency

“It’s not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations,” Andrii Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff wrote on Saturday on social media criticizing Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Ukrainian official Yermak also hit out at Iran, which Kyiv and its allies accuse of supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of assault drones that have menaced Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

“It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran – another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the UN Security Council,” Yermak wrote, referring to Iran’s Islamic Republic Day holiday.

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) April 1, 2023

Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons.

A ‘bad joke’

On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the UN’s top security body, which rotates every month. The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Friday it planned to “exercise all its rights” in the role.

The United States on Thursday urged Russia to “conduct itself professionally” when it assumes the role, saying there were no means to block Moscow from the post.

Many other officials also commented on the upcoming Russian Security Council presidency, including the Ukrainian FM, who stated that it is a “bad joke”.

Russian UN Security Council presidency on April 1 is a bad joke. Russia has usurped its seat; it’s waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children. The world can’t be a safe place with Russia at UNSC #BadRussianJoke #InsecurityCouncil

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 30, 2023