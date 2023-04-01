Dino-mite! T-Rex Skeleton Goes Under the Hammer in Zurich Auction

The skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, the most popular carnivorous dinosaur that became extinct approximately 67 million years ago, is set to be auctioned this month in Zurich. The T-Rex was introduced to the public in Switzerland on Wednesday.

The giant carnivore, named TRX-293 Trinity, is expected to fetch USD 5.44 – 8.7 million when it goes on sale in Zurich on April 18.

📷 From @reuterspictures: A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named ‘TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus’ is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/LaauHZRx7e

— Reuters (@Reuters) March 29, 2023

Measuring 3.9 meters high and 11.6 meters long, the skeleton of the king of the dinosaurs is only the third such creature ever put on auction and the first one in Europe.

The skeleton was derived from its 293 different bones that came from three different animals, Cyril Koller the owner, and CEO of Koller auctions, which sells the skeleton said.

TRX-293 Trinity

More than 50 percent of Trinity’s original bones come from three T-Rex specimens excavated between 2008 and 2023 in Montana and Wyoming in the United States.

The rest is artificially produced plaster and epoxy resin casts to replace bones that could not be found.

T-Rex findings

Discoveries of T-Rex fossils are extremely rare, said Hans-Jacob Siber, a paleontologist and the director of the Aathal dinosaur museum. He said only 32 skeletons of adult dinosaurs have been found worldwide.

Almost all of the other fossilized T-Rex skeletons are housed in museums, meaning massive interest whenever a skeleton comes up for sale.

Two other T-Rex models that have been discovered in North America – called Sue and Stan – fetched USD 8.4 million and USD 31 million respectively when they were sold in 1998 and 2020.