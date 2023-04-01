Pakistan accuses Iranian terrorist group of killing four of its soldiers

Pakistan’s army said on Saturday that attackers from Iran killed four of its border patrol soldiers. The incident took place in the Kech district in southwestern Baluchistan province, which shares a long lawless border with Afghanistan and Iran.

“A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border,” the army said in a statement.

On 1st April 2023, a group of Terrorists operating from the Iranian side of border attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech, #Balochistan#ISPR 1/3 pic.twitter.com/PeMSQfj58M

— Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 1, 2023

The army said Pakistani government officials were making contact with Iran to seek ways of preventing such incidents in the future.

3/3

Necessary contact with Iranian side is being made for effective action against terrorists on the Iranian side and to stop such incidents from occurring in future.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/artxLkgnPG

— Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 1, 2023

Possible perpetrators

The Insurgent ethnic Baluch nationalist groups in the area are one of the possible perpetrators of the killings, according to experts.

The group says that they are fighting for a greater share of regional resources. The Baluch groups operate on both sides of the border.

The Kech province is rich in minerals and also has the deep-water Gawadar port, which is being developed with Chinese money as part of Beijing’s USD 65 billion “Belt and Road” investment in Pakistan.

No one claimed responsibility for the killings.