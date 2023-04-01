Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37 percent in March as compared to the previous year, the statistics bureau said on Saturday.



Stampede for food aid sees eleven killed in Pakistan

Eleven people were killed in a stampede during the distribution of food aid in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a health official…

The March inflation number eclipsed February’s 31.5 percent, the bureau said, as food, beverage and transport prices surged up to 50 percent year-on-year.

A spokesman at the statistics bureau said the inflation number was the highest ever year-on-year increase recorded by the bureau since monthly records began in the 1970s.

Thousands of people have gathered at flour distribution centers set up across the country, some as part of a government-backed programme to ease the impact of inflation.

At least 16 people, including five women and three children, have been killed in stampedes at such centers in recent days, police and officials have said. Thousands of bags of flour have also been looted from trucks and distribution points, according to official records.

Annual food inflation in March was at 47.1 percent and 50.2 percent for urban and rural areas respectively, the bureau said. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, stood at 18.6 percent in urban areas and 23.1 percent in rural areas.

The South Asian nation has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis, while talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure USD 1.1 billion funding as part of a USD 6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019 have not yet yielded fruit.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to cover barely four weeks of imports.

A monthly economic outlook report issued by the finance ministry on Friday projected inflation would remain elevated.

The report cited market frictions caused by relative demand and supply gaps of essential items, exchange rate depreciation, and the recent upward adjustment in fuel prices as reasons behind higher inflation expectations.