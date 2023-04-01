Ukraine orders 100 infantry fighting vehicles from Poland

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Ukraine has ordered 100 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from Poland, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has announced.

On Saturday, Morawiecki visited Rosomak S.A. , the manufacturer of the wheeled armored personnel carrier Rosomak (Polish for Wolverine), in Siemianowice Slaskie, a town in the Polish southern industrial region of Silesia.

“Today, in Siemianowice Slaskie, is a very good day for the Polish industry, for Silesia and for Poland,” he said.

“And today in Siemianowice Slaskie I can say that we’ve received yet another purchase order, I’m bringing a purchase order that I received yesterday from the Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, for 100 Rosomaks that will be manufactured here,” Morawiecki said.

He added that the IFVs will be paid for by European money, “but also by American money that has been given to Ukraine.”

“It is important to realise that the Polish arms production is gathering pace,” he continued. “Also thanks to us having been able to win those additional contracts.”

Morawiecki said that after talks with Rosomak S.A.’s management it seems Poland may see even more new orders for Rosomaks.

“New orders are highly probable from Slovenia, with which I’ve also talked, and from Saudi Arabia,” he said. “These negotiations are still continuing but it’s possible that they’ll be successful.”

According to Morawiecki, there is a possibility to increase the production of Rosomaks from 100 to 200 a year.

“We have a huge manufacturing potential and our goals include new jobs, higher wages and strengthening of the Polish industry,” he said.

Morawiecki also said he would soon announce important information on increasing arms production at a weapons plant Bumar-Labedy in Gliwice, southern Poland.

“In Bumar in Gliwice we’ll soon be making very important announcements… about transferring some manufacturing and increasing manufacturing,” he said.