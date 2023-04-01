Poland to produce EU-funded armored vehicles for Ukraine

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed on Saturday that the European Union has approved funds for the production of 100 Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers for Ukraine, which will be manufactured in Poland.



“It is a very good day for the Polish industry, for the Silesia region, and for Poland because I have received a purchase order from the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, for 100 Rosomak vehicles, which will be manufactured here,” Morawiecki said at Rosomak S.A. plant, located in Siemianowice Śląskie, south-west Poland.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Poland lobbied for months to obtain European funds for the production of military equipment and those efforts had been successful.

Mateusz Morawiecki added that the payment for the military vehicles will be covered jointly by the EU funds and the monies earmarked by the United States for Ukraine.

“It is important to realize that the Polish military industry has been gaining momentum, also thanks to these additional orders. We keep obtaining funds, which we invest here, in the Polish industry, and Polish manufacturing,” emphasized the Prime Minister.