U.S. Congress approves sale of Hellfire missiles to Poland

Poland’s Minister of Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak announced on Saturday that the U.S. Congress approved a sale of 800 Hellfire missiles to Poland.



“The U.S. Congress has approved a sale of 800 Hellfire missiles, which will be used to equip Polish AW149 and, ultimately, Apache helicopters. We are beginning price negotiations,” tweeted the Deputy Prime Minister on Saturday.

Kongres USA wyraził zgodę na zakup przez Polskę 800 rakiet HELLFIRE, w które zostaną wyposażone 🇵🇱śmigłowce wsparcia AW149 oraz docelowo Apache. Przystępujemy do negocjacji cenowych. pic.twitter.com/AMnixhh8cQ

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) April 1, 2023

First AW149 helicopters, manufactured by PZL Świdnik, equipped with Hellfire missiles, will be delivered to the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade by the end of 2023. They will be used to transport soldiers, support the troops on the ground, and will take part in search and rescue operations.

The Defense Minister signed a PLN 8.2 bn (over EUR 1.7 bn) contract for a purchase of 32 helicopters from PZL Świdnik, which is a part of the Italian group Leonardo. The AW149 helicopters, together with a logistics package, are to be delivered to the Polish Air Force over the period 2023-2029, in a configuration required by the armed forces.