Chernihiv in focus

Host John Beauchamp with Dr. Volodymyr Pylypenko in the studio.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, one of the first cities the Russian army advanced on was Chernihiv, some 150km north of the country’s capital Kyiv.

The city was sieged for almost 40 days, eventually overcoming Russian forces, which had devastated the city with constant shelling.

Fast forward to over a year later, and John Beauchamp is in the studio with Chernihiv resident, Dr. Volodymyr Pylypenko, one of the curators of a photo exhibition in Warsaw which documents the Russian siege back in early 2022.

