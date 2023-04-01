Deadly tornado rages through Arkansas, killing at least two

A fierce tornado blasted through Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S., and neighboring towns on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens of others as it sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles, and downed trees and power lines.



The region’s only major trauma center, University of Arkansas’ Medical Sciences hospital, declared a level-1 mass casualty alert after the tornado struck Little Rock, the state’s capital and most populous city.

The twister was spawned by one of numerous violent thunderstorms raking a vast swath of the U.S. heartland as part of a much larger expanse of extreme spring weather.

Significant damage is reported in and around Little Rock, #Arkansas, as a result of the passage of a strong tornado.#Tornado hits #Iowa too pic.twitter.com/nEBpOqNECd

Speaking at a late night news conference, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the tornado claimed at least two lives in Wynne, Arkansas, about 160 km east of Little Rock near the Tennessee border.

Nearly 30 people in Little Rock were injured and transported by fire department and other emergency personnel to area hospitals for injuries.

Police said several areas in the western end of the city were hardest hit, and the mayor described property damage as “extensive.”

The fire department responded to numerous emergencies, including overturned vehicles, heavy damage to residential and business properties, downed trees and power lines, and ruptured gas lines.

Aerial footage posted by The Weather Channel showed a heavily damaged area of Little Rock spanning several blocks with numerous homes missing roofs and walls, some of them collapsed, and overturned vehicles littering streets. Another American media outlet posted an image of a heavily damaged high school in the town of Wynne.

The turbulent weather came one week after a previous swarm of thunderstorms unleashed a deadly tornado that devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, destroying many of the community’s 400 homes and killing 26 people.