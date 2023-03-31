The war in Ukraine is a very complex and multi-faceted one. Most discussions in the West presently revolve around the weapons supply question. But the other weapon each side is using is information warfare – meaning that what the battling armies decide to publish or conceal can at times be more important than tangible aid. To shed more light on the issue Eastern Express invited Kira Rudyk, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament.
Eastern Express 31.03
