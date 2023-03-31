B9 countries discuss NATO’s eastern flank and support for Ukraine

The deteriorating security situation in Europe, efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, political and practical support for Ukraine, and cooperation between NATO and EU were among the main topics of discussion between the Bucharest Nine (B9) foreign ministers summit in Łódź, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday.

The Polish Foreign Minister pointed out that the talks also concerned the “full implementation” of the decisions made at NATO’s last year’s summit in Madrid as well as being “actively involved” in decisions made at this year’s summit in Vilnius.

FM @RauZbigniew opened today’s plenary session of the #B9 Foreign Ministers in Łódź.

Preparations for the #NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels and the summit in Vilnius, as well as further strategic arrangements of the alliance were the main topics of discussion. pic.twitter.com/k1lbfOoZNn

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) March 31, 2023

He added that the talks touched on the need to increase or maintain defense spending by the B9 countries at a level adequate to meet collective defense commitments.

B9 support of Ukraine

Rau declared that the B9 countries will continue to support Ukraine in military and non-military dimensions.

He emphasized that the B9 countries are leaders in terms of sending support to Ukraine, but also by mobilizing Western countries to speed up their support or lobby to send tanks and fighter jets to the war-torn country.

Russia needs to be held accountable

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is creating a serious threat to world peace; it is very important that Russian officers are held accountable for what they did in Ukraine, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart.

One year ago, war crimes committed by RU in 🇺🇦 were exposed for the whole world to see. #Bucha has been&remains a symbol of RU’s atrocious attacks on innocent civilians, which have continued since. There shall be #NoImpunity for such acts. 🇷🇴 continues to uphold int’l justice!

— Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) March 31, 2023

“We support Ukraine in all its activities by imposing sanctions at the international level,” Aurescu stressed. “I think it’s very important that Russian officers are held accountable for what they did in Ukraine,” he added.

The Romanian FM also stated that the B9 countries had reaffirmed their commitment to work with NATO and make sure progress is made in Ukraine’s bid to join the Alliance.

With my Co-Chair of the substantive&succesful #B9 ForMin in Łódź,my friend @RauZbigniew,we adopted a Chairpersons’ Summary,available athttps://t.co/QRAHgNA4AE. I thank Zbingnew& #EasternFlank FMs 4 very good debate in preparing @NATO ForMin in Brussels next week& #VilniusSummit.

— Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) March 31, 2023

Russia’s U.N. Security Council presidency

Both the Polish and Romanian ministers also commented the fact that Russia is set to take over the United Nations Security Council presidency on April 1.

From April 1, #Russia will head the #UN Security Council for a month.

And no, this is not an April Fool's joke. pic.twitter.com/0kUDmGpqNJ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 31, 2023

“It is a very unfortunate coincidence that is the result of the internal procedures of Security Council. We do not expect anything constructive from this presidency,” Zbigniew Rau said.

“Nothing good can be expected from this presidency and I hope that Russia will exercise restraint in exercising this presidency without affecting the efforts at the level of the United Nations and in general, the level of the international community as a whole to whether to move forward with the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine,” the Romanian FM pointed out.

Many other officials also commented on the upcoming Russian Security Council presidency, including the Ukrainian FM, who stated that it is a “bad joke”.

Russian UN Security Council presidency on April 1 is a bad joke. Russia has usurped its seat; it’s waging a colonial war; its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children. The world can’t be a safe place with Russia at UNSC #BadRussianJoke #InsecurityCouncil

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 30, 2023

The Bucharest Nine

The Bucharest Nine is a regional initiative of Poland and Romania for the coordinating of positions and exchanging of views by NATO’s eastern flank countries on security issues.

In November 2015, in Bucharest, the countries of Central and Eastern Europe including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia signed a joint declaration to join efforts in ensuring a strong, credible, and sustainable NATO military presence in the region.