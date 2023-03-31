‘China could facilitate peace in Ukraine, not mediate’: EU’s Borrell

“China cannot be a mediator because it is on one side, but it can be a facilitator. And I am sure that Prime Minister [Pedro] Sanchez has discussed this with President Xi and I will do the same on the 12th when I go to China,” the Chief of the European Union’s diplomacy, Josep Borrell Fontelles said during a panel discussion at the #WakeUpSpain event held in Madrid, Spain.



“China does not distinguish between the aggressor and attacked,” Borrell added while elaborating on China’s role in the ongoing war started by Russia.





The diplomat said China should pressure Russia for peace in Ukraine, using its influence this way on the Kremlin leader.





“It is clear that China should use its great influence on Putin to speed up the diplomatic negotiation,” he said.





Borrell reminded that the only peace plan proposed by the interested parties is the one presented by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





The EU diplomacy chief’s comments came in support of the appeal made by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez who asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the Kyiv-proposed peace formula directly with the Ukrainian President.





Zelenskyy called for the Russian Federation to withdraw its armies from Ukraine and restore the occupied territories, including the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally incorporated by Russia after the Euromaidan protests in 2014.