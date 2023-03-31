EC to extend gas price cap system to all hubs in EU

The European Commission will extend its gas price cap system to all trading hubs in the European Union from May to prevent potential distortions to Europe’s energy markets, it said on Friday.

EU countries agreed on the price cap in December after drawn-out talks over taming gas prices that hit record levels after Russia cut gas deliveries to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine.

What triggered the price cap?

Until the end of April, the cap is triggered if prices exceed EUR 180 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for three days on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub’s front-month contract.

The TTF price must also be EUR 35 per MWh higher than a reference price based on existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessments for three days.

TTF derivatives account for more than 90 percent of the natural gas derivatives traded on regulated markets in the European Union.

New regulations

The Commission said its “market correction mechanism” would extend to derivatives linked to trading in all other EU hubs from May 1.

The EU executive said the move would provide an even broader shield against high and volatile gas prices and help avoid potential distortions from applying it solely to TTF derivatives.

If triggered, trades would not be permitted on the front-month, three-month, and front-year TTF contracts at more than EUR 35 per MWh above the reference LNG price, which is currently set at EUR 39.09 per MWh.

This caps the price at which gas can be traded, but the cap can fluctuate alongside global LNG prices – a system designed to ensure EU countries can still bid for gas in global markets.

The front-month TTF gas price TRNLTTFMc1 contract hit a record high of EUR 343 in August, but was trading on Friday at EUR 45.70 per MWh, the Refinitiv Eikon financial analysis platform showed.