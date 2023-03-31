UAE revokes license for Russian bank down to ‘sanction risk’

The United Arab Emirates central bank said it is going to cancel the license it issued last year to the Russian MTS bank, which has come under British and U.S. sanctions after the aggression on Ukraine.



European ships transport fuel from Russia despite sanctions: Investigate Europe

see more

Operations at the bank’s UAE branch are to stop within six months under the UAE central bank’s supervision. The bank was licensed in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE revokes the Abu Dhabi license of Russia’s MTS Bank, weeks after the lender was added to a fresh round of sanctions by the US https://t.co/1fQ7g7HUEY

— Bloomberg (@business) March 31, 2023

MTS Bank issued a special statement in which it said it would fulfill all settlement obligations to existing customers and guarantee the safety of their funds for six months.





“This decision comes after considering the available options regarding the new status of the MTS Bank and taking into account the sanctions risks associated with the bank,” the UAE central bank’s statement says.





You can access the full UAE Central Bank (CBUAE) statement here





During the winding down process, the Russian bank’s branch will not be able to open new accounts or perform transactions excluding those resulting from prior obligations. For latter transactions the bank will be allowed to use the central bank’s payment systems, the central bank stated.





boczny: https://tvpworld.com/65896854/european-ships-transport-fuel-from-russia-despite-sanctions-investigate-europe

The UAE, an important member of the OPEC+ oil alliance that includes Russia, was able to maintain good relations with Moscow despite the West’s pressure to encourage Russia’s isolation following the invasion of Ukraine. The country is not supporting the global sanctions imposed on Russia.





Many Russians saw the UAE as a safe place for business since the Ukraine war had began. The U.S. officials pressured the UAE decision-makers, including the central bank to help in limiting the sanctions evasion scheme.





The MTS Bank is a fintech part of Russia’s largest mobile operator Mobile TeleSystems. It was sanctioned together with 200 entities and individuals under a sanction package announced in February 2023, on the one-year mark of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

UAE Central Bank cancels Russia's MTS Bank license; closing down Abu Dhabi branch https://t.co/TmGhmHQ9f3

— Abdul Hamid Ahmad (@AbdulHamidAhmad) March 31, 2023

Russian conglomerate Sistema owns a 42.09 percent stake in MTS. Russian billionaire oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov decided to relinquish formal control over the conglomerate after the U.K. decided to sanction him, transfer a 10 percent stake to his son.