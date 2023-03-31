Agreement to produce K2 tanks in Poland to be signed on Friday – minister

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

A conract between the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and Hyundai Rotem to establish a consortium to produce K2 tanks in Poland will be signed on Friday, Poland’s deputy prime minister and defence minister has said.

Mariusz Blaszczak made the announcement in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, where he and Polish President Andrzej Duda were observing military exercises involving K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased from South Korea.

“The document will be signed yet today, a contract which establishes a consortium between the Polish Armaments Group and Hyundai Rotem, a Korean company – a consortium that will deal with the production of the K-2 tank in Poland,” he said.

The executive deal for the K2 tanks provides for the purchase of 180 of these tanks for USD 5.8 billion.

According to the framework agreement, which ultimately assumes the purchase of 1,000 K2 tanks, 820 of the vehicles ordered at a later stage are to be manufactured under license in Poland.