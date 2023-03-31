Poland launches 5th dose vaccinations for Covid-19

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland will open the possibility to take the fifth dose of a coronavirus vaccine from mid-April, the health minister has announced.

Adam Niedzielski said on Friday that the new vaccination campaign will start on April 15.

The new vaccines will cover at least two coronavirus strains and will be applicable to people over the age of 60, those with immunity deficiency, medical staff and all people who received a single-strain vaccine as their fourth dose, Niedzielski said.

“According to our knowledge, about 1.8 million people meet the conditions, which means they are over 60 or have received a single-strain vaccine as their fourth dose,” the health minister said.

Some 22.65 million people in the 38-million nation have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. More than 15.13 million of them have also received a booster jab, according to government data.