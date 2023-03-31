President Duda signs military development decree

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday signed a decree defining the main development directions for the Polish armed forces in the years 2025-2039.



Duda, who paid a visit to Orzysz, northern Poland, to inspect training on new tanks and howitzers purchased from South Korea, said the decree was necessary as the present situation was “a time of breakthrough for the Polish state.”

Duda said that alongside the continued development of traditional land, sea and air forces, the decree also foresaw the introduction of cyber security and space operations units.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda w #Orzysz: Kierunki rozwoju Sił Zbrojnych będą oparte na dotychczasowym fundamencie – lądowym, morskim i powietrznym – ale z nowymi komponentami: wojskami cyberprzestrzeni. pic.twitter.com/D1uXAYgvjY

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) March 31, 2023

“These are the main directions, the framework, which will be filled in with content over the coming months,” Duda said.

The president, who is the supreme head of the national armed forces, defines their development directions upon a motion by the defense minister. The document is classified and based on guidelines contained in Poland’s National Security Strategy.