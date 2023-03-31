Presidential aide praises Turkish okay for Finland in Nato

"We have received Turkey's ratification of Finland's motion to join Nato with contentment," said Marcin Przydacz, the head of the president's International Policy Bureau. He added that Poland now expected Turkey to ratify a similar motion by Sweden.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland is pleased to see Turkey ratify Finland’s Nato accession motion, a top advisor to the Polish president told PAP on Friday.

Piotr Mueller, the spokesperson for the Polish government, said that Poland hopes Sweden’s membership would also be ratified soon.

“Poland have backed Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato membership from the very start, because this will reinforce security levels in Europe,” Mueller told PAP.

Finland and Sweden applied for Nato membership in 2022 amid security fears connected with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Turkey, which has opposed the two countries’ accession, was the last Nato member to ratify Finland’s membership motion on Thursday.