Poland’s CPI hits 16.2 pct y/y in March – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 16.2 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month in March 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that March’s CPI would reach 15.8 percent year on year and 0.9 percent month on month.

In February 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 18.4 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month.