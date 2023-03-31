Ukraine commemorates last year’s Bucha massacre

One year ago, after Russian troops left the area, the Ukrainian military entered the city to discover bodies of dead civilians scattered over the streets and buried in mass graves.

Images of death and devastation coming from a Bucha left in ruins after month-long occupation stirred a global outcry, prompting international leaders to condemn Russia’s action and calling for an end to the occupation of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Bucha’s events genocide. He invited French forensic investigators to the site of a mass grave in the hope the involvement of foreign experts will prevent Russia dismissing as fake news allegations that its troops committed war crimes.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, has called the allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead since the Russian withdrawal. The deputy mayor of Bucha has said 360 civilians were killed during the Russian occupation. Reuters could not independently verify those figures.