Unified message will increase NATO’s eastern flank potential: former diplomat.

On Thursday ministers of bucharest nine concluded the first day of talks of the summit in Łódź. Our guest, Marcin Krzyżanowski, Former Polish consul to Afghanistan, will bring some light on what is the Bucharest Format and on the issues discussed during the summit.

“The eastern flank is much weaker economically and militarily but a unified message from a common platform will increase the pressure we can put on old NATO countries. It will increase our potential and be important for the main player in NATO, the USA.” said Krzyżanowski.

This year’s summit will be joined by Spain, Sweden, and Finland to bring greater potential. both economically and militarily as well as strong pressure on Hungary which is pursuing its own agenda in NATO by not letting Finland and Sweden join the alliance and unclear relations with Russia. The question of Hungary’s position on the international arena will be a difficult topic at this summit.

Marcin Krzyżanowski will shed light on why relations between Hungary and Russia may seem unusually close even though Hungary is part of NATO and EU.