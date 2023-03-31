TVP Polonia celebrates 30th anniversary

TVP Polonia satellite program began broadcasting 30 years ago, on March 31, 1993, for Poles living abroad and wishing to keep in touch with Polish culture and affairs. It has been connecting Poles around the world ever since.



“TVP Polonia was launched at 4 pm. The first edition lasted 11 hours, and special guests were the Speaker of the Senate, Andrzej Stelmachowski and Jan Nowak-Jeziorański,”, TVP Polonia director, recalled.

Jan Nowak-Jeziorański, the legendary courier of the Home Army and longtime head of the Polish section of Radio Free Europe – a radio station that played an important role in Poland’s regaining of freedom in 1989 – supported and promoted TVP Polonia since the beginning.

The channel’s most important task is invariably to maintain Polish identity in successive generations of Poles living abroad, to integrate the Polish community around the world and to popularize the native language, Polish culture, history and modernity.

TVP Polonia plays an important role in the promotion of the country’s assets and its contribution to the contemporary world. It is broadcast 24 hours a day, via satellite, cable and digital terrestrial television in Lithuania, as well as online.

“Wherever the Polish language can be heard, we can be watched there,” Tadeusiak emphasized.