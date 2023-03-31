In this edition of “Rock Rachon,” we were joined by Daniel Kochis, a Research Fellow in European Affairs at The Heritage Foundation. We discussed the Russia-China relations that are putting a dent into the efforts of the Western countries to force Moscow to end its aggression against Ukraine with sanctions.
Rock Rachon 30.03
