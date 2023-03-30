In Thursday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the program by returning to the question of war damage in Poland at the hands of the German invaders in World War II. When we think of the economic effects of war, property damage comes to mind. However, when it came to World War II some twelve million people were forced into camps or other forms of forced labour, and profits were made by those companies making use of that unpaid workforce.
Business Arena 30.03
In Thursday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the program by returning to the question of war damage in Poland at the hands of the German invaders in World War II. When we think of the economic effects of war, property damage comes to mind. However, when it came to World War II some twelve million people were forced into camps or other forms of forced labour, and profits were made by those companies making use of that unpaid workforce.