Ukraine: 35,000 apply to join Assault Guard brigades

More than 35,000 applications were received to join the “Assault Guard” brigades, of which more than 16,000 were for units formed as a part of the National Guard, said Ruslan Muzychuk, the spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine.

“The total number of applications submitted in almost two months to all units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is just over 35,000. And more than 16,000 are exactly those that specifically relate to our units,” Muzychuk said.

Furthermore, according to him, more than 10 percent of candidates who submitted applications to join the formation are enrolled in military units.

It is reported that more than 9,000 applications were submitted to join the National Police of Ukraine “Lyut” brigade as part of the Assault Guard.

The formation of the Assault Guard units within uniformed units under the control of the Ministry of Internal affairs was announced on February 2. Within several days, thousands volunteered to join the units.

The Assault Guard is to be made up of currently serving police officers, border guards, and members of the National Guard. The Ministry is particularly interested in those who gained experience in combatting pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas since 2014.

As Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs also stated during a working meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza, that the volunteers who are part of the Assault Guard brigades are extremely motivated.

When announcing the establishment of the new units less than two months ago, Klymenko said that some servicemen the Assault Guards want to recruit have also fought on the frontlines against the Russian invaders following the outbreak of full-scale aggression against Ukraine by Russia in February last year.