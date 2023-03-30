Military Mind 30.03

In the past twenty-four hours, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled over 60 attacks launched by the Russians, including 28 in the Bakhmut area alone. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting in the east. The latest report from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War says that the Russian military now likely controls roughly 65 percent of Bakhmut, and over the past week Moscow’s forces have managed to capture an additional 5 percent of the city.