EU to require gender pay transparency from companies

EU lawmakers on Thursday backed a law to force EU companies to disclose salary scales in a bid to reduce gender pay gaps.

Under the rules adopted by 427 votes in favour to 79 against, salary scales will be required to abide by gender-neutral criteria, gender discrimination will be outlawed during the recruitment process and pay secrecy will be banned.

One of the legislation rapporteurs, Danish lawmaker Kira Marie Peter-Hansen said women in the European Union earn on average 13 percent less than their male colleagues.

Her colleague Samira Rafaela said the new rules would help tackle inequality.

“This gap takes prosperous futures away from women. The gap is deep and nasty and this gap needs to disappear,” she said.

Under the new law, which still needs to be formally approved by EU member states, countries will have to inflict “dissuasive penalties” against companies that infringe the rules, while affected workers will be eligible for compensation.

Some critics of the supposed pay gap point out that differences owe to personal lifestyle decisions, as opposed to discrimination by employers. Those women who opt to stick steadfast to their chosen career paths tend to be rewarded. Many females decide to take more flexible jobs and/or have extended time off to focus on other – arguably more important – aspects of life, such as raising a family.

The upshot of a considerable change in working hours, work-place responsibilities and shift of focus is a change in salary