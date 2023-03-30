Paweł Śpiewak, prominent Jewish-Polish sociologist and historian dies at 71

Paweł Śpiewak, sociologist, historian, author, and former Director of the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw died at the age of 71 on March 30.

Paweł Śpiewak was born in Warsaw on April 17, 1951. His mother, Anna Kremieńska, was Polish, while his father Jan Śpiewak was a Polish Jew. Both of his parents were writers and translators.

He graduated from the University of Warsaw’s Institute of Sociology. Following his graduation he became involved in goups linked to the democratic anti-communist opposition, including a group that aimed to break the state monopoly on education called the Society of Educational Courses (Towarzystwo Kursów Naukowych). He became more deeply involved with the opposition when in 1979 he helped establish the “Res Publica” quarterly published clandestinely.

In 1980 he signed a manifesto of 64 researchers, writers, and journalists, calling for the communist authorities to open a dialogue with protesting workers. Later that year, he joined the “Solidarity” trade union.

Śpiewak got his Ph.D. in 1984 and his career in academia progressed further after the fall of communism culminating in him becoming a professor at the University of Warsaw.

In 2005 he was elected a Member of Parliament but did not seek re-election in the 2007 snap election.

On October 3, 2011, he was nominated to serve as the Director of the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw and served in that capacity until New Year’s Eve of 2020. He then became a member of the Societal College at the Museum of the History of Polish Jews “Polin” in Warsaw.

In 2013, he received the Father Józef Tischer Award for lifetime achievements in the “religious and philosophical literature” category.

Professor Paweł Śpiewak died on March 30, 2023. He is survived by his son Jan Śpiewak, a sociologist, politician, and social activist.