March 30 this year marks the 170th birthday of the famed impressionist painter, Vincent van Gogh, while the Amsterdam museum dedicated to the artist’s life and work celebrates its own 50th birthday. On account of the jubilee, the institution has planned several special exhibitions dedicated to van Gogh’s relationship with his family members. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world, in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.