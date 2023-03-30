B9 foreign ministers to address regional security at summit in Poland

The meeting of foreign ministers from the Bucharest Nine (B9) will focus on security in Central and Eastern Europe, a presidential advisor said on Thursday.

A joint initiative of the presidents of Poland and Romania, the Bucharest Nine format brings together the nine countries on NATO’s eastern flank: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Prior to the summit, which opened in the central Polish city of Łódź on Thursday evening, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, said regarding the meeting that the main points of the agenda would focus on security issues in the region in the face of Russia’s aggressive policies.

Przydacz told Radio Łódź the summit would also be a preliminary meeting of NATO foreign ministers pending the July alliance summit in Vilnius.

He added that the Vilnius summit was expected to take “key decisions” and therefore it is important for the CEE countries to present a joint position at this meeting.