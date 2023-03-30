IOC head’s statement is outrageous, says Polish gov’t spokesman

Thomas Bach, the IOC head, told a press conference in Lausanne on Thursday that the criticism from the governments of some European countries about the decision to return Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition violate "the autonomy of sport."

LAURENT GILLIERON/PAP/EPA

The spokesman for the Polish government has severely criticised comments by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president who condemned some European countries opposing the IOC’s plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete again in international sport.

“It is deplorable to see that some governments do not want to respect the majority within the Olympic movement and all stakeholders, nor the autonomy of sport,” he said.

“It is deplorable that these governments do not address the question of double standards. We have not seen a single comment on their attitude on the participation of athletes from countries of the other 70 wars and armed conflicts around the world,” Bach added.

Talking to PAP on Thursday, Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesman, described Bach’s words as “outrageous.”

“Sport also stands for great values. Russian barbarism is a contradiction of fundamental values and international law,” he said.

According to Mueller, Russian propaganda will quickly use the IOC decisions to legitimise its activities.

On Tuesday, the IOC issued recommendations for international sports federations as regards the re-admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus “as neutrals” to international competition, while introducing a number of conditions to be met by these athletes.

The IOC’s recommendations apply to individual events only, and only to those athletes who have not actively supported the war in Ukraine and have no military links.

Moreover, they do not concern” next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.