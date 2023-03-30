King Charles, Queen Camilla prowl German countryside for eco-cheese

King Charles III got a hands-on experience in cheese-making during his visit to Germany on Thursday while visiting the eco-village project Brodowin some 80 kilometers northeast of Berlin. Earlier Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited a weekly outdoor market in the German capital on the second day of the King’s first state visit abroad since becoming British monarch.

Ludolf von Maltzan, manager of the eco-village, gave Charles and Camilla a tour of the facility and invited him to try a hand at, or perhaps rather in, cheese-making.

The organic Brodowin Farm (@brodowin_de) works hard to reduce the environmental impacts of agriculture.

🐄🧀 The King heard from farmers, apprentices, retailers and cooks who work on the farm, to find out more about their sustainable processes. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/OyCflqewAl

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023

More specifically, to use his bare hands to fill up some cheese forms.

“And because we’ve all disinfected our hands, you can go there with your hands. It is normal and usual. We do not wear gloves. We always use hands,” von Maltzan said.

The king, who has for many years been interested in ecology and green agriculture, was joined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Brandenburg State Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke who also stuck their hands into the liquid mass of raw cheese.

Just imagine that some lucky consumers will get a taste of that cheese. Or does the image make your blood curd?

During his visit to the eco-village King Charles not only got into cheese-making but was also treated to a cake in the shape of a crown.

Earlier that day, the King and the Queen visited an open-door organic food market in Berlin, where organic food from the Brandenburg region that surrounds the German capital is sold, including cheese, meat, and honey.

Der 2. Tag des #RoyalVisitGermany beginnt auf dem Wochenmarkt auf dem Wittenbergplatz mit seinem vielfältigen Angebot an frischen Produkten!

Starting Day 2 of #RoyalVisitGermany with an array of fresh produce at Wittenbergplatz Food Market! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/ypX75sbjyn

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023

While touring the market Queen Consort Camilla was particularly interested in the stall selling honey. Having been given a taste, she said it was “very good” while her husband told the vendor “I’ll buy one” as he pointed to the jars on display.

Moments later, King Charles changed his mind.

“I’ll swap you one for mine,” Charles told the vendor. Charles is known to have his own hives at his estate in Gloucestershire.

Highgrove Royal Garden Honey sold at GBP 9.95 for a 250-gram jar showed as “sold out” on the estate’s internet site on Thursday.

While at the market, the Royals were met by a big crowd of people gathered there to greet them, who then were able to chat and take pictures with some of them.

“It’s something nice for once, something pleasant,” said Bärbel, a local woman, about the King’s visit. The pensioner decided to miss a doctor’s appointment to be able to greet Charles and Camilla.

King Charles praises German-U.K. relations, says promising future ahead

“Things are so bad you just don’t want to think about anything, but then there’s this ray of hope that passes through a market in Berlin and makes you happy,” she said.

Over a three-day visit to Berlin, Brandenburg in the east, and the northern port city of Hamburg, Charles will attend engagements reflecting issues facing both countries, such as environmental sustainability and the Ukraine crisis. He will also commemorate the past, according to Buckingham Palace, although a visit to Dresden is not on the itinerary.

Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth upon her death in September, had been due to travel first to France but canceled that part of the tour due to the violent social unrest there.