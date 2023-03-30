White House condemns arrest of U.S. journalist over spying allegations in Russia

Moscow’s Lefortovo district court on Thursday, ordered Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich arrested on spying charges, to be held in pre-trial detention until May 29. The White House has reacted to the arrest with condemnation.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said it was deeply concerned and that officials had been in touch with Gershkovich’s employer and family.

“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish journalists and civil society voices,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr Gershkovich in the strongest terms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated.

The administration strongly urged Americans to heed its warning to avoid travel to Russia.

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal, told a Moscow court on Thursday that he was not guilty of espionage, something he has been accused of by the FSB security service, the state TASS news agency reported.

Breaking: A Russian court ordered WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich detained until May 29 for what it described as espionage. His arrest has drawn broad condemnation. https://t.co/g1N99xtMV6

— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 30, 2023

Separately, Gershkovich’s lawyer Daniil Berman told journalists outside the courtroom that he was not admitted to the trial, and that Gershkovich would likely be held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, which is often used by Russia’s FSB security service. The 19th century central Moscow jail was notorious in Soviet times for holding political prisoners.

The FSB said in a statement it had opened a criminal case against Gershkovich for suspected espionage, accusing him of gathering information classified as a state secret about a military factory.

It did not name the factory or say where it was, but said it had detained the 31-year-old journalist in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Federal District as he was trying to procure secret information. The FSB did not provide any documentary or video evidence of his guilt.

The Kremlin said it understood Gershkovich had been caught “red-handed”. Other journalists working for the U.S. publication in Russia could remain at post provided they had the right credentials and were carrying out what it called “normal journalistic activity”, it said.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said it had no immediate comment, but a U.S. diplomatic source said the embassy had not been informed about the incident and was seeking information from the Russian authorities about the case.

The Wall Street Journal said the detention of U.S. national Evan Gershkovich was based on false allegations.

The WSJ said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” for Gershkovich’s safety and that it “vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter”.

Andrei Soldatov, a Russian journalist outside the country who specialises in the security services, called the arrest “a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. And it means that the FSB is off the leash”.

Moscow has effectively outlawed all independent Russian news outlets since the start of the war but has continued to accredit some foreign reporters. Journalism has become sharply limited by laws that impose long sentences for any public criticism of the war, which Russia refers to as a “special military operation”.

The espionage accusations leveled against Gershkovich make for the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gershkovich, a 31-year-old who has worked in Russia as a journalist for six years, is the highest-profile American arrested there since basketball star Brittney Griner, who was freed in December after 10 months in jail on drugs charges.

The action is expected to worsen already dire relations between Russia and the United States, which is Ukraine’s biggest military backer and has imposed sanctions on Moscow to try to persuade it to withdraw its troops. The Kremlin shows no signs of doing so.