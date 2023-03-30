Eastern Express 30.03

It was not too long ago that Russia held a very strong foothold in Central Asia seemingly impervious to China’s increasing influence in the region. However, this situation has drastically altered following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s actions have significantly eroded Russia’s power and influence on a global level, particularly with the nations of Central Asia. Is Moscow now losing its grip in its own backyard? And what does China’s resurgence as a result signify for the countries in the region? TVP World prepared a report and invited Bruce Pannier, expert on Central Asia from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to shed more light on the issue.