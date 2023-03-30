Spanish PM touches down in Beijing ahead of meeting with president Xi

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Beijing on Thursday evening for a state visit to meet China’s President Xi Jinping.



Prior to the visit, at Boao’s economic forum, Sánchez urged Asian countries to open their markets to Western companies.

“For bilateral trade to flourish, a regulatory framework allowing domestic and foreign companies to compete on an equal footing needs to be established,” Sanchez said in his speech.

Relations between Europe and China do not need to be confrontational and resorting to protectionism would represent “a return to the past,” he added.

EU leaders have been discussing lifting restrictions on state aid in green tech to counter competition from the United States and China.

The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy, the decarbonising industry and hydrogen or zero-emission vehicles, partly in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.