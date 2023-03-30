Poland will be compensated by EU for Ukrainian grain

Polish farmers have been protesting against what they call a flood of Ukrainian grain, which, they say, has depressed domestic grain prices.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland will receive financial compensation from the EU for the losses caused by imports of Ukrainian grain, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister has said.

Warsaw has said Ukrainian grain exports, instead of being exported further, are building up in Poland, depressing domestic prices and causing financial problems for farmers.

“Poland will get more compensation from the EU!” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “This time for the losses caused by imports of Ukrainian grain. It’s close to EUR 30 million from the EU plus twice as much from the state budget: About PLN 280 million (EUR 60 million – PAP) in total.”

The European Commission announced on Thursday that EU member states have approved a EUR 56 million aid package to support farmers in frontier countries that have faced the consequences of increased imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Morawiecki recalled that he and five other prime ministers had asked the EC for immediate action.

“Today we have the effects, more money for Polish farmers,” he wrote.

