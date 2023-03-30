Ban on combustion vehicles unacceptable: Polish PM

The Polish government will never accept an EU ban on the sale of new CO2-emitting cars from 2035, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in a Tweet.



“We will do everything in our power to protect Polish families against another pseudo-ideological idea forwarded by rich countries and bureaucrats from Brussels,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday.

“Poland welcomes green transition, but one which understands and supports member states instead of destroying their economies along with the budgets of ordinary citizens,” Morawiecki wrote.

Zakaz sprzedaży aut spalinowych po 2035 roku to pomysł NIE DO ZAAKCEPTOWANIA przez rząd @pisorgpl.⛔️

Zrobimy wszystko, żeby ochronić polskie rodziny przed kolejnym pseudoekologicznym wymysłem bogatych krajów i biurokratów z Brukseli! Chcemy zielonej transformacji, która rozumie i… pic.twitter.com/I3KIL4ioEK

— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) March 30, 2023

The European Council on Tuesday approved regulations to end the sale of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035. The EU law will require all new cars sold to have zero emissions from 2035, and 55 percent lower CO2 emissions from 2030, versus 2021 levels.

Poland was the only country that voted against the EU Council directive. Italy, Romania and Bulgaria abstained.