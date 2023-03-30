U.S. vice president announces plans to step up trade with Tanzania

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans to boost trade with and investment in Tanzania during a visit there on Thursday, part of an African tour aimed at strengthening ties with a continent where China and Russia increasingly hold sway.



U.S. Vice President Harris promises greater investment for Africa

As she launched a week-long visit to the continent to offset the influence of rival China, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that the…

see more

Harris started her trip on Sunday in Ghana before flying late on Wednesday to Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, where she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

The two gave short statements to the media before going into a longer session of private talks.

“Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties,” Harris said, listing a number of initiatives.

Great to be here, Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/EeA4ZiXgbF

— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 30, 2023

They included a new memorandum of understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the government of Tanzania.

It will facilitate up to USD 500 million in financing to help U.S. companies export goods and services to Tanzania in sectors including infrastructure, transportation, digital technology, climate and energy security and power generation.

Harris also mentioned a new partnership in 5G technology and cybersecurity, as well as a U.S.-supported plan by LifeZone Metals to open a new processing plant in Tanzania for minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries.

“This project is an important and pioneering model, using innovative and low-emission standards. Importantly, raw minerals will soon be processed in Tanzania, by Tanzanians,” she said, adding that the plant would deliver battery-grade nickel to the United States and the global market from 2026.

China has invested heavily in Africa in the last two decades, and last November the Tanzanian president met China’s President Xi Jinping during a state visit to Beijing.

Today in Tanzania, @VP Kamala Harris announced that the United States will build Africa's first ever nickel processing factory that will deliver battery grade nickel for electric vehicle batteries in the US and global market by 2026! 🇺🇸 🇹🇿 #MVPinAfrica pic.twitter.com/P4YmCvwS4J

— Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) March 30, 2023

Trade and investment featured heavily on their agenda, with the leaders agreeing to “elevate two-way trade and further expand the trade volume” and China saying it would explore providing market access to more Tanzanian goods.

Political rights

On Thursday, President Hassan said her “most important request” was to improve the visa process between the U.S. and Tanzania, as both countries would benefit from a “long duration visa” that would increase trade and tourism.

Under Hassan, Tanzania has returned to international engagement after a period of isolationism enforced by her predecessor John Magufuli, who cancelled all his ministers’ foreign trips and discouraged travel.

She has won praise from the West for restoring political rights suspended by Magufuli, who died in office in 2021.

“Madam President, under your leadership Tanzania has taken important and meaningful steps and President Joe Biden and I applaud you,” Harris said, standing alongside Hassan.

Magufuli had banned political rallies by anyone other than elected officials, cracked down on Tanzania’s LGBT community and arrested scores of opposition supporters. He had also rejected COVID-19 vaccines and urged Tanzanians to put faith in prayer and treatments such as steam inhalation.

Hassan reversed the policies upon coming to power and earlier this month, Tanzania passed the milestone of fully vaccinating 50 percent of its population against the coronavirus.

But human groups say violations continue, including government targeting of online media outlets. Hassan’s education minister also banned a series of children’s books from schools last month for allegedly promoting homosexuality.

Harris, the latest of several high-profile figures from the U.S. administration to visit African countries in recent months, is due to stay in Tanzania until Friday, when she will depart for Zambia, the final stop on her tour.