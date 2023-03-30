Polish fuel imports hit all-time high in 2022

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s fuel imports reached a record high in 2022, the Polish Organisation of Oil Industry and Trade (POPiHN) reported on Thursday.

POPiHN wrote in its report that Poland had imported nearly 14 million cubic metres of fuel in 2022, mainly diesel fuel and LPG, which was about 1.2 million cubic metres more than in 2021.

The organisation pointed out Poland’s liquid fuel consumption in 2022 exceeded 37 million cubic metres, around 2 million cubic metres above the 2021 figure.

POPiHN noted that the higher fuel imports in 2022 were partly the result of Poland’s fuel exports to Ukraine following its invasion by Russia in February.

Poland also exported over 2.6 million cubic metres of fuel in 2022, a 43-percent rise on the previous year.