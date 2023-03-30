King Charles praises German-U.K. relations, says promising future ahead

U.K.’s King Charles gave a speech at the German Bundestag on the second day of his visit to Berlin. The British monarch was welcomed by the President of the German Parliament Bärbel Bas as well as both British and German officials. During his address, the King spoke about U.K.-German relations, climate change, and the war in Ukraine.

“It means a great deal to both my wife and myself that we’ve been invited to Germany on my first-ever overseas tour,” the King said.

He thanked Germany for its kindness after the death of Queen Elizabeth. “On behalf of my entire family, I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks.”

King Charles thanks Germany for kindness after Queen's death while addressing the German federal parliament

’Scourge of war has returned’

The King stressed that, since the last time he spoke in the German parliament, “the scourge of war has returned to Europe” in the shape of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people,” he said.

“Countless lives have been destroyed, freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way [and] the security of Europe has been threatened,” the British monarch emphasized.

He went on to say that “the United Kingdom and Germany are together providing leadership to secure our shared future.”

A promising future

Concluding his speech King Charles said that “in the long and remarkable story of our countries, there are many chapters not yet written. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow.”

He added that the “great promise of our future demands nothing less.”